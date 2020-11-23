5G: operator angry after rejection by airports

Will there be 5G near French airports? The question may arise from the reservations of the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGAC). It bothers them and, according to Les Echos, the operators are not happy.

Complicated use of 5G near airports

The DGAC fears that the first 5G antennas will disrupt the control systems in aircraft. Civil aviation is based on an American report from October that mentions the case of the 3.7-3.9 GHz band used by 5G. This creates a “great risk” for aircraft radio altimeters that are also based on these frequencies. According to the report, this system is the only device on board aircraft that can measure distance to the ground or other obstacles. “Additional technical analyzes are in progress to ensure the compatibility of these 5G stations with the requirements of civil aviation,” explains Philippe Barnola, Deputy Director of the DGAC.

The DGAC’s reservations particularly disturb the operators. In fact, they state that they were informed of the problem once after paying for the frequencies. As a reminder: the amount is 2.8 billion euros. They now fear delays in deploying 5G.

The operators will initially concentrate more on the city center than on the airports. However, they fear that in the future they will not be able to cover more or less large areas around airports. In some cases this could affect cities. In cities around Roissy or Orly Airports, there may be issues with 5G coverage.

Operator in contact with Cédric O.

The operators decided to write to Cédric O, the foreign minister responsible for digital and electronic communications. The most heard is SFR. The operator threatens not to pay the first installment owed to the state (around 118 million euros) for frequencies. For its part, Bouygues Telecom wants to be compensated “in proportion to these new restrictions”.

ANFR wants to calm the use of 5G near airports

300 5G antennas have already been validated and the proportion of antennas around airports is 4%. “Everything is going well in Germany, in France there is no reason to be different,” they tell the State Secretary. For example, the protection zones around airports are being adapted for 5G. Work has also started at European level.

We’d also like to be reassuring on the National Frequency Agency (ANFR) side. “In the end, with a limited number of antennas near airports, there will be a delay of a few weeks or even a few months,” said Gilles Brégant, director of the ANFR. “There will be no permanent exclusion zones. French airports have 2G, 3G and 4G. They will also have 5G, ”adds the leader.