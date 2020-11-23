an overhaul for a complete banking service

Google unveiled the redesign of their payment application, and it’s pretty surprising. The Google Pay application is therefore no longer intended for contactless payments and integrates a whole range of functions such as cost management or the creation of a bank account. The application that was originally used to send and receive money has therefore been revised. It is already available across the Atlantic and will be used in the rest of the world from the beginning of next year.

Google presents a complete and interactive application

Google Pay has been redesigned for both Android and iOS. The new version of the application of the American giant brings with it its share of novelties. Specifically, three new tabs will be available. The first will summarize the payments with the transaction history as well as the payment options, such as transactions between relatives. Next up is “Explore”, a Google-managed area for offers and promotions. The third tab is titled “Insight” and allows users to link all of their bank accounts to keep an eye on each of them right in the same place.

With the aim of simplifying account management, Google Pay users can also authorize a link between the application, their Gmail inbox and Google Photos, so that the receipts for their purchases, bills or other items are directly identified and stored in the financial monitor .

Google Pay is now ready to take on the competition

While not all of the app redesign’s features aren’t new, one thing is certain: Google Pay is now able to compete with Paypal, Apple Pay, and everyone else. Not only could Google Pay position itself in the same market as these opponents, but it could also compete with certain online banks. To make the offering even more complete, Google also plans to work with certain banks through 2021. The aim is to offer a service called “Plex”. This includes checking accounts and savings accounts directly online that are integrated with Google Pay. Currently, Google Pay has signed agreements with more than a dozen financial institutions that allow users to choose the facilities based on their affinity.

Finally, when presenting the redesign, Google addressed one aspect that should not be neglected, namely security. The American giant reiterated that it was not his policy to sell the data to third parties. In addition, there is no question of passing on the user transaction history to other Google services, for example in order to place ads in a targeted manner.