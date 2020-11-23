DeLight: The Journey Home: A Touching Adventure on iOS (App Store Release)

DeLight: The Journey Home (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) was developed by the small indie studio DreamTree Games and is a narrative adventure game with a really original gameplay. The player guides Sammy, a young blind man who finds his way around his surroundings. This handicap turns out to be all the more … handicap as Sammy has to avoid guards and other dangers. Indeed, Sammy’s mode is at war and armed soldiers continue to patrol the streets looking for resistance fighters.

Fortunately, Sammy will meet a stray dog ​​named Deli, a dog who quickly becomes his eyes and helps him overcome obstacles. With its original infiltration gameplay and its particularly touching scenario, this DeLight: The Journey Home is a little nugget that only has its sometimes a little “light” insight. This lack of graphic “polish” is not enough reason to close our eyes to this title … so to speak.