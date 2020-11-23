User experience at the heart of your mobile strategy

2 Restrictions have radically flagged and changed the way users use them on mobile devices and, more widely, online. The numbers speak for themselves. According to an OPPO and IFOP study, the time allotted for mobile apps increased by 36%, while 62% of internet users said they spent more time on their smartphones.

At the same time, online purchases rose 15% in 2020 while, according to Digimind, 38% of French people said they would stop buying from brands that had given them an unsuitable experience (responsive user interface, navigation, shopping cart, etc.). during delivery.

The emerging trends are both a boon for brands looking to renew their strategy, and a threat in the event of a poor understanding of key success factors.

To support the year-end deliberations and prepare for the next, Relatia will host a webinar on Thursday, November 26th at 10 a.m. to discuss the user experience issue within mobile strategy.

Key figures, levers and important steps to optimize your mobile marketing at the end of the year!

The webinar format was created based on the trends that emerged during the two interventions with the latest numbers from various studies, then sweeping the various potential levers to be activated by the end of the year before the key steps for to be continued Optimize your personalized mobile marketing strategy.

Relatia will feed and document the reflection with several use cases and examples of a real organization in each part so that the participants can concretize the logic behind each advanced element: leboncoin and Europcar in App Store optimization, La Redoute in terms of engagement or Bouygues Telecom on onboarding new users.

A great way to update and leave with a new boost at the end of the year as you prepare for the second deconfining!

On the agenda for this webinar on November 26th at 10am:

Key figures and initial effects of Covid 19 on the mobile communications market; Which levers should be activated for a successful year end? 7 steps to optimize your personalized marketing.