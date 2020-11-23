Allianz Leben boss Andreas Wimmer in interview: “You won’t get anything for 20 years of government bonds” – Economy

This is a turning point for Germany’s largest life insurance company, Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG: Customers who take out new life insurance with their Allianz subsidiary next year are not guaranteed a fixed interest rate or can be sure that they will at least receive Get your contributions back. In this way, a life insurance company that invests customers’ money in the amount of EUR 308 billion wants to create more freedom in capital investments and a higher return on opportunities. Allianz Leben boss Andreas Wimmer explains what this means.

Mr Wimmer, whoever takes out new life insurance has to deal with meager interest rates. Allianz now also cancels the premium guarantee. If the situation worsens, your customers will get less money back than they paid. Who will get involved in something like this?

Yields are not so low after all. Our profit sharing exceeds three percent. In times of zero and negative interest rates, it is a success. However, we want to remain attractive in the future. If you buy a federal bond for 100 euros today, you will get 95 euros back in ten years. This shows what is happening in the capital markets. If we want to offer reasonable pension provision at this stage, we must create space for capital investment. In order to achieve this, we say goodbye to a 100% contribution guarantee.

The interest rate environment has been difficult for years, so you have coped well. Why is it different now?

The interest rate situation has deteriorated. We have had low interest rates for a long time, but two years ago we were talking about about 1.5 percent for 20-year bonds. It is now zero. If we buy a government bond today, we won’t get anything in 20 years. That cannot be the goal of our capital investment. We have more than ten million customers. And they want old age to pay off for them. That is why we need to adapt our products. This is nothing new for Allianz. In 2013, we launched a life insurance product called “Perspective”, which waived the guarantee of a fixed interest rate.

Andreas Wimmer has been CEO of Allianz Leben since the beginning of the year. Photo: Christian Kaufmann / promo

In Germany, there are more life insurances than residents. Those who take out life insurance are looking for security. But where does it go if you have to worry about losing money?

There is a difference between security and warranty. Life insurance must remain safe and stable in value. Even if we say goodbye to the 100% premium guarantee, we offer security.

Despite the lack of a guarantee, can customers assume that their money will be more than less?

Yes, new customers will have a choice in the future: They can continue to invest part of their premium in current security assets and, as before, they can receive an annual bonus. In addition, there is a second bank for hybrid offers, a special fund. We invest the capital contained here more oriented towards return. In combination with security assets as an anchor of stability, which compensates for fluctuations in the capital markets, we can offer our customers safe and at the same time attractive old age security.

Is this the end of classic life insurance?

No, nothing will change for previous customers. We stick to security assets as a stable foundation and profit sharing. We also do not sell any inventory. As for the future new business, we offer a new form of life insurance for the future. We are adapting to a new era. Our main investor must decide every day how to invest clients’ money. The more flexible the products, the more flexible the system. And the greater the return is possible.

Are you still buying government bonds?

Yes, we do it all the time. But our investment strategy is different. We are increasingly investing in alternative investments, such as infrastructure projects. For example, we are currently investing € 900 million by investing in the expansion of optical fibers in Germany and in the Portuguese gas network. We want to invest our customers’ money in long-term investments that will not fluctuate in value every day, but will generate solid returns for decades. We also support the energy transition, for example by investing in wind and solar parks or focusing more on future technologies such as hydrogen systems. It also makes economic sense.

An alternative to government bonds: Allianz invests in a German fiber optic network. Photo: dpa

What is the minimum return you expect from such projects?

Let’s put it this way: On the one hand, the business risk we enter into by investing in fibers must be covered. We also expect a reasonable premium for tying money in these investments for 30 or 40 years. Few investors can afford it. More than a quarter of the more than EUR 300 billion we have as investment capital is already in investments that are not traded on the capital markets. And we want to expand it.

How interesting are real estate?

We have a wide range of real estate, we own office and commercial, but also residential and logistics real estate. We will remain in the market even though we are currently concerned about certain segments, such as shopping malls. In general, it is important for us to have a broad base: We want investment in infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, but we also have stocks and government bonds. And we invest worldwide. But I’m always happy when we’re involved in Germany. It’s nice when the Riester screensaver is connected to a fiber optic network, it can practically touch it.

How high is the capital quota?

Between eight and ten percent of the capital investment are stocks.

How does the corona crisis affect your business? Are new life insurance contracts concluded at all?

Yes. Compared to last year, there are fewer new stores, but you must know that the previous year was a record year. Of course, Corona has already brought restrictions. For a long time, our agents could not visit or receive customers, not even corporate customers. Nevertheless, in the first nine months of this year, we gained 60,000 new customers, which is the net balance of newcomers and customers leaving us because, for example, we pay them retirement capital. Life insurance will not have a bad year, it will affect not only us, but the whole industry. I believe that German life insurance companies will be able to collect more than 100 billion euros in premiums. That would be the second best result in five years.

Demand for the corona crisis: Life insurance is selling well. Photo: dpa-tmn

Do people want to buy security in uncertain times?

Awareness of the need to protect against existential risks has grown. Risky life, incapacity for work and similar insurance are in high demand. And it is not true that everyone suffers financially from the corona crisis. Many have kept their jobs, their salaries continue to flow, but they spend less money. The savings rate is at a record level. However, our segments run very differently. For example, there are declines in the pension systems of companies, especially in sectors that have been hit hard by Corona.

What about Riester? Do we need a reform of subsidized old-age insurance?

Yes, it is also in the coalition agreement. The allocation process must be simplified and the full contribution guarantee should also be abolished in the Riester. We need to ensure that Riester is also used more in corporate pension schemes. And we need a solution to change the history of employment, ie for people who sometimes pay into corporate pension systems, but then return to private provision.

Is anyone else signing a contract with Riester?

Oh no. Last year, we had more than 45,000 new Riester contracts eligible for grants, plus 5.3 percent new premiums. This product has been entered incorrectly. We need reform if possible during this legislative term, but it is not all bad at the Riester.