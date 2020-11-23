This AI turns your drawings into creatures

On its blog for artificial intelligence projects, Google presented a program that can transform a simple drawing into a more realistic creature. This open access software called Chimera Painter will bring the most fantastic ideas to life.

The layout is pretty simple, but that’s exactly what the tool needs to transform users’ drawings. Every part of the creature’s body that we want to create has its color. First the head, then the mouth, the muzzle, the ears, the horns, the wings, the teeth, the tail … Everything is there to receive the most terrible chimera or, depending on the characteristics, the craziest. To name a few examples, the team behind the creation of Chimera Painter took on the challenge of creating illustrations for a card game. Each creature has its own characteristics.

Such a process is not new. For several years now, large enterprise artificial intelligence teams have been developing similar tools to create an image, sketch, photo, or even text. In 2017, Nvidia had already developed a program with which false environments can be created in more than realistic videos. Following the same principle as Chimera Painter, Nvidia made it possible (again) to create a landscape from a simple sketch. Trees, plants, sea, river, sky, clouds, snow … Each element could be drawn with childlike simplicity, for a representation it must be said quite breathtaking. After all, Microsoft, for its part, created a program that uses words rather than drawings to create images.

If this isn’t new, this umpteenth initiative, born in an artificial intelligence research team, may tell us a little more about the future of creativity. Do we still need designers to create logos, illustrations and other creations? At the moment yes, but difficult to predict how technical such programs will be in 10 years. So what happens to the right brain and our ability to imagine and create when we have to relate to the same design patterns?