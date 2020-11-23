Intel Macs should no longer evolve during the transition to M1 (Apple Silicon).

This is probably the most important piece of information from the interview that Greg Joswiak, Director of Marketing at Apple, gave Ars Technica (via Macg). During this long interview the SVP repeated again and again that Apple is now 100% aligned with the design of the Mac “Apple Silicon”. In other words, no major changes are expected on the front of Intel-based computers during the two years of the full transition to the M1.

Joswiak’s remark sounds almost obvious: The MacBook Air M1 already literally “smokes” ALL the latest generation MacBook Pros in most benchmarks or demanding applications (video editing, computer music, etc.). Apple is therefore not interested in releasing a 16-inch MacBook Pro or a new iMac Pro running under an Intel processor, as the M1X versions of these machines should deliver everything in terms of performance from next year. As for the Mac Pro, Apple will likely wait wisely to have an Mx that matches the powerful Xeons. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple has left its Mac Pro stranded in years …

Joswiak also confirms that the economies of scale achieved by Apple with its M1 will not lead to machine prices, which will therefore undoubtedly rise as soon as Apple introduces notable new features (mini-LED, Face ID, new design, etc.). Apple is still Apple.