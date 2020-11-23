Twitter and Facebook pass @ POTUS accounts to Joe Biden on nomination day

While Donald Trump continues to deny Joe Biden’s victory, Twitter and Facebook are already actively preparing the transfer of the president’s social accounts, Politico reports. It is inauguration day, January 20, 2021, when the new President of the United States will take over @POTUS, whether his predecessor likes it or not.

Twitter is preparing to transfer all presidential accounts

“Twitter is actively preparing for the transition of institutional Twitter accounts from the White House on January 20, 2021,” reported Nick Pacilio, spokesman for the social network at Blue Bird, in an email to Politico. He also states that, as with the President’s passing in 2017, “this process will be carried out in close collaboration with the National Archives”.

In addition to the @POTUS (President of the United States) account, other accounts linked to the President of the United States are also affected. This is the case for the @FLOTUS (United States First Lady or First Lady account), @ VP (Vice President), or @WhiteHouse (White House) accounts. Also note that these accounts will be completely reset to start all over again and that any tweets published under the Donald Trump era will be archived, as was the case with Obama.

Obviously, Donald Trump will keep his personal Twitter account, which has more than 88.9 million subscribers and more than 58,600 tweets.

Facebook is hoping for a “smooth” transition

For its part, Facebook assured Reuters that it would also transfer the POTUS account to the incoming administration: “In 2017 we worked with the Obama administration and the new Trump administration to ensure the transition of their accounts. Facebook and Instagram are running smoothly (…) and we hope we can do the same here. “

A statement that raises an important question: will Donald Trump be cooperative in this transition? Nothing is less certain. Recall that at the time of this writing, the current President of the United States has still not admitted Joe Biden’s victory and continues to claim the votes have been rigged. He’s going to have to stick to it though, as Facebook and Twitter, like it or not, are actually transferring presidential accounts to the new administration that was elected by the American people from January 20th.