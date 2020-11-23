Shantaram (Apple TV +): Steven Lightfoot named showrunner, writer, and producer on the series

Shantaram series production finally resumes after a long hiatus due to COVID-19. Based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram tells the story of the resilient adventures of Lin (Charlie Hunnam in the series), an Australian who escapes from prison and flies straight to India. Lin then tries to start a new existence in Bombay. For his part, the former refugee becomes a doctor in a slum and then a member of one of the city’s mafia clans.

Two episodes of Shantaram were filmed before the global pandemic brought production to a standstill. The medium-term prospect of a vaccine will undoubtedly have pushed producers to move the project forward … Steven Lightfoot, to whom we owe the Netflix series The Punisher, will become the project’s new co-producer and showrunner, and will also take script control after Eric’s departure Warren Singer. Shantaram is an Apple TV + exclusive.