Interview: living room applications – economics

It starts 15 minutes before the actual interview. Afterwards, candidates at the University of Applied Sciences for Technology and Economics (HTW) in Berlin enter a virtual room and meet a staff member at the “warm-up” who has nothing to do with the actual conversation. It accepts you, supports you in familiarizing yourself with the situation and technology, and clarifies whether the sound is OK and the camera image is good. “In this way, the employee diverts some of the excitement from the candidates,” says Sylke Kluck. He heads the university’s human resources department. Since the March deadline, her team has also been using video conferencing for job interviews – and she still has good experience with that.

In the days of Corona, employers must not only reconsider the usual working conditions of their employees, but also find ways to hire new employees who are compatible with the rules of distance. For many companies and for university administration, digital media is again the solution.

The process is the same

The process and requirements for candidates are roughly the same as at an analogue job interview, says Berlin application coach Jürgen Hesse, who advises: “You have to prepare the same in terms of content. Knowledge of a possible new employer, pointed self-presentation, it must be correct. “

“At first, we weren’t sure if live video calls would work in practice,” says Kluck. Is everyone made with this technology? Do you feel comfortable with that? And will you really get the impression of the candidates? In fact, it is not easy to use a video to assess whether a candidate will feel good in a university environment, says the HR manager. Personal conversations at HTW with a mask are hardly an alternative for her: “Facial expression is not visible, candidates are sometimes difficult to understand,” she says. The mask sometimes acts as a barrier and is perceived as such.

The warm-up that has been established at HTW usually ensures that the applicant is no longer so nervous when it really starts, Kluck explains. Technical issues are also fixed. The university’s computer center can help with great difficulty. If all goes well, applicants will not be afraid of failure.

During the actual interview, the candidate will be confronted with the staff council, the women’s representative, the staff of the human resources department and the immediate superior of the new employee. Questions will be asked after the introductory round. “We assume that the applicant prepares for the interview in the same way as for a regular interview,” says Kluck.

Preparation involves preparing the environment in which you want to make a video call, says Hesse. This means turning off the phone, locking your pets, and giving the video clip a bright monochrome background. Hesse does not recommend full shelves, open cabinets or colorful, restless pictures on walls as a background. Otherwise, technology must work. Applicants should make sure in advance that the internet is safe and try video technology with free providers such as Zoom in advance.

Applicants’ clothing should also be appropriate, even if only their upper body is visible on the screen. “When you’re well dressed, you feel different and you look more convincing.” Another very important point is: “Many applicants look at the screen instead of the camera.” However, to maintain eye contact, they must look directly into the camera. Otherwise, it seems to the partner as if they have just failed, “says Hesse. Avoid bent shoulders, bowing, or waving your arms. “Sit up straight and upright, keeping your hands on the table in front of you,” Hesse advises.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Manager Kluck says, “Candidates are more relaxed when they’re in a familiar environment where they feel good.” Sometimes they’re even too informal now, a little tension is important, which increases the sharpness of concentration.

While video conversion is a good alternative, it does not replace face-to-face meetings. In exceptional cases where a decision has to be made between two suitable candidates, Kluck will invite the applicants for a personal interview at the university, which will then take place in accordance with the corona protection measures. Then he chooses.

The digital format has shown what is possible. Even after Corona, the university will use it and offer job interviews via video conferencing and personal interviews, he announces. In this way, applicants could save time-consuming travel to and from the airport in the future.