Linus Torvalds would really like to have a Mac M1 … if it were running Linux

Linus Torvalds, the brilliant developer of the Linux kernel, also fell in love with Apple’s latest Mac M1s. Torvalds was invited to the Real World Tech forum and has not failed to praise Macs with Apple Silicon while adding a small caveat: “I would absolutely love one if it only worked on Linux.” I have fond memories of the 11-inch MacBook Air I used a decade ago, but I walked away because it was taking too long for Apple to fix the screen – and by that point I had switched to better laptops, and Apple had made Linux less convenient (on Macs, editor’s note). “”

He added, “I’ve been waiting a long time for an ARM laptop that can run Linux. The new Air would be almost perfect except for the operating system. And I neither have the time to tinker with it nor the inclination to fight against companies that don’t want to help. “Obviously the new Mac M1s almost agree. Nearly.