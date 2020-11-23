ByteDance is diversifying its activities in China

While the future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain, ByteDance is launching a document storage application in its office suite Feishu: Feishu Docs – in the cloud. ByteDance was unveiled on November 18, 2020 and used the announcement to confirm the diversification of its operations.

Feishu Docs offers three new features: a freely formatted notebook that can be used to create mind maps – a diagram intended to reflect the way thinking works – data visualization and file management.

In the same category

Amazon is laying off employees from the Amazon Prime Air division

Feishu’s offering is marketed overseas under the Lark name. Lark offers functions for managing notepads and files. However, there will be no application for documents and the new product [ndlr : application à part entière] Feishu Docs are only launched in the Chinese market, ”said Nan Zhang, Chairman of Feishu.

Nan Zhang used the unveiling of the new application to announce an update to its video conferencing service, which can now accommodate up to 1,000 participants and an audience of one million people. With these audience opportunities, ByteDance is technically ahead of its competitors, especially Alibaba and its DingTalk tool, as well as Tencent’s WeChat Work. However, ByteDance cannot claim a win. In terms of the number of users, DingTalk and WeChat Work shared the top spot in the App Store rankings on launch day. Feishu, for his part, followed in twelfth place. Nonetheless, ByteDance can boast of having Xiaomi, Cheetah Mobile, Mafengwo or even Blued among its customers. What should strengthen its position ahead of a long-awaited IPO?

Soon, new production tools will complete Feishu’s range. The beta of Bitable, an intelligent graphics tool, will begin internally in December. In 2016 the development of Feishu followed the same logic and was initially only used in ByteDance.

Like Microsoft, Feishu offers a number of different business services: messaging, video conferencing, calendar, file sharing, and management tools. With this announcement, Feishu is following Google’s path with a service that is 100% cloud leaning.

After Huawei’s move, ByteDance is following the same path. This more independent policy towards the United States was reaffirmed with the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by fifteen countries in the Asia-Pacific region on November 15, 2020.