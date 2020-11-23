Black Friday 2020: Apple is offering gift cards up to € 150

Apple announces its Black Friday for 2020 with gift cards. You get it when you buy an Apple product. The more expensive you buy a product, the higher the value of the gift card. The shopping event will take place from November 27th to 30th.

Here is the value of Apple’s Black Friday 2020 gift cards:

€ 25 when purchasing an Apple Watch Series 3 € 25 when purchasing AirPods or AirPods Pro € 50 when purchasing an iPhone SE, iPhone XR or iPhone 11 € 50 when purchasing an iPad mini € 50 when purchasing an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K € 50 when you buy a Beats product € 50 when you buy a MacBook Air (2020) or MacBook Pro (13 inch), 2020) € 100 when you buy an iPad Pro (11 or 12.9 inch), € 100 when you buy one 16-inch MacBook Pro 100 € when you buy a HomePod 150 € with the purchase of a 21.5-inch iMac

Apple’s Black Friday 2020 will happen everywhere … except France. The above prices are for Spain and other European countries. It’s similar to gift cards from previous years.

Why an absence from Black Friday 2020 at Apple in France? Apple France is likely following recommendations from the government, which has asked to postpone the shopping event. It should have been on November 27th, but will ultimately take place on December 4th. Who knows, gift cards may be available in France on that day. Either way, the Black Friday page on Apple’s French website links to the gift guide.