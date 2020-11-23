Chinese researchers are developing AI that detects sarcasm

An AI was developed by researchers in China to detect any form of sarcasm based on data obtained from Twitter. The program uses multimodal learning by combining texts and images to maximize understanding of the public’s attitudes on a particular topic from analyzing their feelings.

86% accuracy rate

“Incongruence is a key characteristic of sarcasm. (…) Since the incongruence may appear in the text (e.g. a sarcastic text associated with an unrelated image), the intramodal incongruence must be taken into account, ”we can read in a document published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Institute for Information Technology in Beijing (pdf). This document was also presented at the EMNLP Natural Language Processing (NLP) Conference last week.

The researchers examined the difference in emotion between a text and an image to create their study. In fact, they compared the hashtags to the text of the tweet to evaluate the emotions a user is trying to convey through their hashtags. The new AI model achieved an accuracy rate of 86% compared to 83% for the old HFM (multimodal detection) model released last year.

AI to do anything

Today other types of AI are emerging, like the one developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) team in early November that can be used to detect asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 from coughing a phone. This 98.5% reliable cough alarm can detect the different types of cough that the human ear cannot distinguish.

Another convincing example: the spectacular progress made by the voice assistant Alexa, which makes her speech experience more natural and intuitive. Alexa will be able to respond to requests by showing emotion and being more human and personable to users, while it is undeniable that voice assistants occupy an increasing place in our lives and especially in our homes.

Several researchers from the University of Michigan and the University of Singapore have also taken an interest in the issue of sarcasm. In fact, they used language and image processing models to detect sarcasm during television shows. This work has been validated by the Association of Computational Linguistics, the prestigious association for automatic language processing founded in 1962.

This AI could very well be integrated into social listening solutions: a concept based on the use of content from social networks to analyze their reputation. It could be used to understand the nuances of the clay in the publications, which are not very obvious to most of the tools on the market.