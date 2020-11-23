Snapchat Reveals Spotlight to Compete with TikTok and Pays Creators

Snapchat announces the arrival of Spotlight, a new section filled with the funniest snapshots from the community. At least that’s how the social network presents its novelty. It competes with TikTok.

Spotlight on Snapchat is a feed that brings together public videos from users. Every user has the right to a personalized feed based on their taste, the content they see, etc. This formula made TikTok so successful, with the hope for influencers of creating a viral video. And for users, it’s the ability to scroll through a tailored selection of short pieces of content.

But Snapchat, which has been working on Spotlight for a year and a half, has learned lessons from existing models like TikTok or Instagram’s Reels. First, the content must be approved by the moderators of the platform. To begin with, every video posted has been seen by someone beforehand. As a result, it will no doubt be a combination of human intervention and artificial intelligence.

Snapchat Spotlight is currently available in France, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Other countries will come soon to add to the list.

Snapchat announced that it would pay the creators a million dollars a day. This sum is intended for the creators who manage to offer entertaining content. The more commitment there is to the content, the more the user gets a large chunk of the millions of dollars.