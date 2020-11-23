Conversion of rental apartments into apartments: the Union wants to ease the ban, the SPD announces resistance – the economy

The planned ban on the conversion of rental flats into owner-occupied flats is provoking a heated dispute between the SPD and the Union. “The ban on conversion cannot apply,” Jan-Marco Luczak, a spokesman for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, told Tagesspiegel. On the other hand, Johannes Fechner, a legal expert of the SPD parliamentary group, announced bitter opposition to all attempts to liberate the Union. “We do not release anything more from the law,” Fechner told Tagesspiegel. “We need higher obstacles to converting rental flats into flats, because otherwise many tenants are at risk of being fired.” Proponents of tenants also want to influence MPs to hold reservations to consent to the conversion of rental apartments into apartments.

At the beginning of November, the cabinet approved a bill on the mobilization of building land, which was submitted by the Federal Minister of Construction Horst Seehofer (CSU). Among other things, the law contains provisions aimed at making it more difficult to convert rental flats into flats. Accordingly, States should be able to provide by decree for a period of five years that conversion is prohibited in areas with a limited housing market. Landlords who still want it must have their plans approved by the authorities.

How to make the transfer difficult

In order to protect tenants from displacement, the authorities should only approve a conversion if the property has been inherited, relatives want to move in, the reasons for the general persuasion speak in favor of the conversion or the landlords sell two thirds of the flats exclusively to previous tenants.

The ban on conversion is a matter close to the heart of Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). Despite protests from the housing industry and parts of the Union, Seehofer scored the ball and accepted the passage.

What Horst Seehofer wants: First the Minister of the Building fought for a ban on conversion, now he allegedly wants …

But now there is a danger that the armistice will break. According to a report in the newspaper “Bild”, the minister of the building wants to break his law. Behind this is the influential legal-political spokesman for the Union’s parliamentary group, Jan-Marco Luczak, who has been critical of the proposal from the outset. “My goal is to pave the way for more people and especially tenants to move into their own four walls,” Luczak told Tagesspiegelu. “The ban on conversion prevents this exactly, because there are fewer flats.”

Union: Transformation does not mean repression

As part of the parliamentary procedure, it is now necessary to clarify “how we can further enable the creation of property and at the same time take seriously the tenants’ concerns about displacement,” Luczak said. Conversion does not mean displacement, says a CDU politician. “Anyone who says he’s playing with people’s fears.” Ten years after the conversion, tenants in Berlin are protected from being released for personal use, after which personal use must be justified and, if necessary, enforced by a court.

Tenants fear rising rents and redundancies, which is considered unjustified in the Union.

Tenants cannot afford apartments

Lukas Siebenkotten, president of the German Tenant Association, considers the decision to ban back and forth conversions to be “unpronounceable.” “The argument of the real estate lobby and parts of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group led by Berlin MEP Luczak that tenants will be blocked by a conversion ban sounds like a mockery in the ears of the vast majority of tenants,” Siebenkotten told the day mirror. They are simply not able to “pay the sometimes frightening purchase prices that are required after converting their flats into flats.”

Almost 80,000 flats have been transferred in Berlin in the last five years

According to tenants’ advocates, apartment prices in cities such as Berlin, Munich and Stuttgart have risen by as much as 181 percent since 2010, and in Berlin alone, almost 80,000 rental apartments have been converted to apartments since 2015. In the letters to MEPs, state associations and tenants’ associations want to call on MEPs to follow the proposal. Seehofer is also considered a commitment. “We expect Minister Seehofer to support the cabinet’s decision and not to surrender in the last few meters in front of the lobby lobby and its mouthpiece in its own ranks,” said Siebenkotten.