Affected 100,000 customers nationwide: Massive disruption of the Vodafone – Wirtschaft mobile phone network

Mobile operator Vodafone had serious network problems. The Düsseldorf-based company’s website said Monday afternoon that there were “massive restrictions on the use of mobile data and 2G / 3G / 4G telephony.”

A Vodafone spokesman said that more than 100,000 customers could not use the network at all or in the usual quality. The technical experts immediately dealt with the analysis of the root causes and the elimination of faults.

Another website, the “allestören.de” portal, has registered around 120,000 fault reports from users and this trend is rising. The news came from almost all regions and cities in Germany, from Berlin to Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart or Cologne to Vodafone’s headquarters in Düsseldorf.

Emergency numbers 110 and 112 cannot be reached in parts of the Prignitz district of Brandenburg. The fire brigade in Potsdam has therefore issued a warning to the population. (Tsp / dpa)