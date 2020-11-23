The iPad Pro would have mini-LED and then OLED screens in 2021

Next year could mark the end of LCD screens on iPad professionals. According to The Elec, Apple will offer the iPad Pro with mini LED and OLED screens in 2021. The real surprise here is the choice of OLED, as the mini-LED has already been talked about.

Apple would offer an iPad Pro with a mini LED display in the first half of 2021. Another model with an OLED display would appear in the second half of the year. Samsung and LG would take care of making such a panel. This in itself is not surprising considering that both are already producing the OLED displays for the iPhone 12s.

Earlier rumors suggested the mini LED display would be suitable for a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Should we understand that the 11-inch iPad Pro will be the one with the OLED screen? It’s a possibility, but the release schedule isn’t entirely clear right now.

The last update of the iPad Pro goes back to March. Apple has integrated its A12Z chip, an ultra-wide-angle photo sensor, a LiDAR scanner and better microphones. Nothing has changed on the screen compared to the previous model. There is always an LCD panel. 2021 is obviously going to be an important year for the most powerful and expensive iPads.