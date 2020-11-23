Doug the curious robot (Apple TV +): 7 trailers at once for the children’s series!

It’s an understatement to say that Apple is putting the little dishes in the big ones to promote its childish series Doug, the Inquisitive Robot (Doug Unplugs). On the same day 7 trailers were broadcast, an avalanche that already follows a first series of 4 trailers. Doug, the curious robot, was produced by Dreamworks and is primarily intended for the little ones. […]

Continue reading…

Become a fan of the iPhoneAddict.fr blog on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Don’t forget to download our free iAddict app for iPhone and iPad (iTunes link)

The article Doug the curious robot (Apple TV +): 7 trailers at once for the children’s series! first appeared on iPhoneAddict.fr.