In 2020, the level of password security is still alarming

The ranking of the worst passwords in 2020 has just gone down. Written by NordPass, this book reveals those who have been most and most hacked over the past year. Unfortunately (and no real surprise) we find again that many users have negligently backed up their various accounts on the Internet.

The famous “123456” keeps its first place

To establish this classification, NordPass analyzed 275,699,516 passwords that were disclosed in the event of a data breach in 2020. We therefore note that the famous “123456” retains the first place of the most used and hacked passwords during the reporting period last year. Used by over 2.5 million users, it takes less than a second to hack and has been exposed nearly 25.6 million times. Obviously unbeatable, he was already at the top of the 2017 and 2018 rankings.

Its little brother, the no less famous “123456789”, takes second place in this ranking. More than 961,000 users have chosen it to secure an account. Again, it only takes less than a second to crack and it has been exposed over 7.8 million times. Small originality this year, “Bild1” goes straight to third place in the ranking. It has been used by over 371,000 people and exposed over 11,000 times. It takes a little longer than its peers to get hacked though: wait around 3 hours to crack it. This is followed by the classic “password”, “111111” or even “123123”.

Finally, NordPass shows that only 44% of registered account passwords are considered unique. An alarming finding, since despite the past few years, the multiple warnings and the considerable efforts of websites to secure the accounts of their users in the best possible way, millions of Internet users remain negligent in their choice of passwords and thus an open door for hackers who protect their private Want to use data.

How do you best secure your passwords?

First, keep in mind that it’s important to have a different password for each of your accounts on the Internet. Next, we recommend using passwords that don’t contain existing words, but a series of letters, numbers, and special characters.

To create it, you can easily think of a keyword as a starting point, e.g. B. “My password is super safe!”. If you take the first letter of each word, alternate uppercase and lowercase letters, and insert numbers where you can, it looks like “MmDpEsbi1S!” You will then have a unique password that is easy to remember with a mnemon device and, most importantly, difficult to hack.

If you are also so concerned that you don’t remember it, then you can definitely use a password manager. These services not only store your passwords securely but also prevent you from entering your password on your computer or smartphone, which is also considered risky behavior. Don’t forget to activate multi-factor authentication.