100,000 customers across the country were affected: Failure in the Vodafone mobile phone network fixed – economy

Mobile operator Vodafone had serious network problems on Monday. The Düsseldorf-based company’s website said Monday afternoon that there were “massive restrictions on the use of mobile data and 2G / 3G / 4G telephony.”

The disruption of the network affected more than 100,000 customers. In the afternoon, they could not use the network at all or only to a limited extent for more than three hours, said a German subsidiary of the British group.

The central control for Vodafone’s Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin branches failed. The reasons are clearly still unclear: “Our technology experts are working on accurate cause analysis and sustainable troubleshooting.” The network is “closely monitored”.

Fault reports came from almost all regions and large cities in Germany, from Berlin to Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart or Cologne to Vodafone’s headquarters in Düsseldorf.

In parts of the Prignitz district in Brandenburg, it was not even possible to reach the emergency numbers 110 and 112. The fire brigade in Potsdam therefore issued a warning to the population. (Tsp / AFP / dpa)