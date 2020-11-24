Comparison: 8 or 16 GB of RAM for the MacBook Pro M1

Some users wonder if they need 8GB or 16GB of RAM with their MacBook Pro M1. If it is an Intel Mac, it is better to use 16GB. However, with Apple’s M1 chip, this is not strictly necessary.

Comparison: MacBook Pro M1 8 GB RAM against 16 GB RAM

Max Tech’s YouTube channel compared two MacBook Pro M1s with one model with 8 GB of RAM and the other with 16 GB. The video shows various tests and other benchmarks between the two computers. We find Geekbench, Cinebench, a RAW export and more.

The MacBook Pro M1 with 8 and 16 GB of RAM is very close in terms of benchmarks. One of them is to simulate the compilation of an application’s code. The 8GB model hits 136 and the 16GB model hits 122. The lower the better. There are also similar results for exporting a video in 4K. The same goes for exporting RAW files in Lightroom Classic.

There is one area where the MacBook Pro M1 actually did better at 16GB. This affects the processing of R3D RAW files in 8K with export in 4K. The 16 GB model lasted 5 minutes and 59 seconds compared to 13 minutes and 57 seconds for the 8 GB model.

By the way, Max Tech reminds us of the case of the fan. The MacBook Pro is very quiet, so the fan rarely goes out. It’s the opposite of Intel Macs, which can be heard quite quickly during heavy-duty tasks. In addition, the MacBook Pro M1 does not heat up.

Which MacBook Pro M1 should I choose: 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM?

As we can see, the 8GB model will be more than enough for the majority of users. The 16 GB model is particularly interesting for those who work with very large files. The machine can also be of interest to those who have several heavy tasks at the same time. For information, Apple asks 230 euros to switch from 8 to 16 GB of RAM.