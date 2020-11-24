Now 40 instead of the previous 30 companies: Deutsche Börse increases the leading index Dax – economy

Deutsche Börse raises the leading Dax index. As announced by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Dax will rank 40 instead of 30 in the future. In return, the small business index of MDax will shrink back to 50 of 60 companies. The size of the SDax small value index remains unchanged.

In addition, stricter rules for index membership will apply in the future due to the Wirecard billing scandal. Companies are prohibited from selecting the Dax, MDax, TecDax and SDax indices unless they submit their data in a timely manner. In the future, only demonstrably profitable companies should get to Dax.

In order for companies to become members of the first stock exchange, they must also report operating profit (Ebitda) during the two years prior to the creation of Dax. The proposed ban on companies involved in controversial weapons is not included in the rule changes. This would affect aircraft manufacturer Airbus as the subsidiary maintains launchers for French nuclear weapons. (Reuters)