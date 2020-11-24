IBM is currently acquiring the startup Instana

“Our customers today face a complex technology landscape with business-critical applications and data running in a variety of hybrid cloud environments – public, private and local clouds,” said Rob Thomas, vice president of cloud and data platforms at IBM. To respond to this issue, Big Blue is buying Instana, a start-up that specializes in performance management applications (APM) that enables the monitoring and management of computer code.

With Instana, IBM can manage Kubernetes – an open source system for automating and deploying application containers on server clusters – in hybrid environments. For IBM customers, this means they can more easily manage hybrid and multi-cloud environments. In conjunction with machine learning technologies, IBM offers its customers more detailed information delivery. “The combination of the next generation APM and observability platform from Instana and the hybrid cloud and AI technologies from IBM appealed to me from the day that IBM approached us with the idea of ​​joining us combine our technologies ”, congratulated Mirko Novakovic, CEO of Instana, in a press release.

In the same category

How to identify music from your iPhone with a single click

The size of the transaction is still unknown and is subject to regulatory approvals. The company estimates the deal will be closed in a few months.

“The rest of the business can focus on artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud.”

At the beginning of Instana, TechCrunch recognized its potential in 2016: “What really sets Instana apart is its ability to automatically detect and monitor the constantly evolving infrastructures that characterize today’s applications, especially when it comes to containerized microservices operate, ”wrote Frédéric Lardinois.

Big Blue’s business strategy is increasingly focused on the hybrid cloud. This direction was taken a few years ago, as demonstrated by the acquisition of Red Hat by IBM in June 2019. According to Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Red Hat would be at the heart of this new approach. “The Red Hat acquisition gave us the technology foundation on which to build a hybrid cloud computing platform that is open source and that gives our customers choices when they embark on this journey. . The success of this acquisition is like a driving force for the next and most important step, the development of infrastructure services. So the rest of the business can focus on artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud, ”says Arvind Krishna of CNBC.