Facebook, Twitter, Google are threatening to leave the country because of a new censorship law

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan authorized the Pakistani Telecommunications Authority to remove content posted on the Internet a few days ago. This concerns content that “harms, intimidates or dissatisfies the government or otherwise undermines the integrity, security and defense of Pakistan”. Facebook, Twitter and Google are threatening to leave the country if these regulations do not change.

Pakistan introduces web censorship

Is Pakistan slowly taking an authoritarian turn? It is definitely the reason for this new power granted to the country’s telecommunications regulator. Through a private group called the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), companies in the country have expressed their discontent and concern about this new regulation. Among the companies that are contesting this new censorship law, in addition to Facebook, Google and Twitter, we find well-known names such as Apple, Amazon, LinkedIn, Expedia Group, Yahoo, Airbnb, Grab, Rakuten, Booking.com, Line or again Cloudflare.

This proposal from the Pakistani government dates back to early 2020. Imran Khan wants to be able to control what is said on the Internet and restrict content that could harm his government. We can speak clearly of censorship. When the Pakistani Prime Minister tabled this law in February 2020, the Asia Internet Coalition was already on the rise. A first signal that the government had thrown back. At the time, Imran Khan promised to launch a full consultation process with civil society and technology companies. This consultation never took place.

What harms a free internet in the country

The members of the Asia Internet Coalition therefore confirmed that they cannot continue to work properly with such regulations. A recent statement said: “The draconian data localization requirements will hinder people’s ability to access a free and open Internet and cut Pakistan’s digital economy off from the rest of the world. It is appalling to see that such a regulation in no way respects the standards set in relation to human rights in terms of privacy and freedom of expression. “

Current law allows Pakistani authorities to sanction technology companies that fail to remove or block “illegal” content from their platforms within 24 hours of being notified by the regulator. It involves a fine of up to $ 3.14 million. With its 75 million Internet users, Pakistan, like India, is now demanding that the companies concerned also have offices in the country. After temporarily blocking TikTok, we can see that Pakistan is looking for ways to deter web giants, whoever they are.