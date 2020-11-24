DEEMO reborn: Rayark’s music game has a release date for iOS (trailer + preview)

Rayark is undoubtedly the great specialist for rhythm games on iOS (but also on PC and consoles). After the fantastic DEEMO and Cytus franchises, the South Korean studio doesn’t have much to prove about what Rayark has to do with his sense of narrative and lore. DEEMO-Reborn was released two years ago on PS4 / PSVR and a few months ago on Steam and will soon be available on mobile devices. This sequel to the original DEEMO adds some puzzle elements to the basic gameplay (which is essentially identical to that of a guitar hero, for example) while maintaining that melancholy and fantastic atmosphere. DEEMO-Reborn will be available in the App Store from December 18th. The game can be pre-ordered at this address for EUR 3.99.

