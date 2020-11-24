Chrome extensions need to say more about the data they are using

Like the Google Play Store, there are Chrome extensions for just about anything you can think of. While this is good from a user experience standpoint, like the Google Play Store, the downside is that a small extension is often a big threat, especially to our data. In continuation of a plan initiated in the summer of 2019 under the name Project Strobe, Google has announced that it will tighten control over the extensions available for its Chrome browser.

Before starting this project, Google “recommended” developers that they only collect the data necessary for their product to function properly. Obviously, there is no shortage of examples of extensions spying on users or running ads in the background. Even if Mountain View company is working to remove it, it is a cat and mouse game that has been installed between malicious developers and Chrome security teams for years. Could this latest announcement from Google put an end to that?

In addition to the rules already in place last year for limiting the data that can be collected, developers must certify their use of the data and make it directly available on the Chrome Web Store. From January 2021, this information will be displayed in a form that is easy for the user to understand. Extension owners can now add data if they want.

In addition, developers need to ensure that they adhere to the new data processing rules. This implies, for example, the ban on the sale of data to third parties or the ban on the use of data for targeted advertising.

So Google is finally tightening the screw on the extensions? No. In 2020 alone, Google removed hundreds of Chrome extensions when new rules were introduced. The presentation of the collected data and the certification – on the honor? – that there are no others just seems to be there to reassure the user. The control carried out by the company is likely to affect only the extension presentation sheet. Very little progress, it must be said.