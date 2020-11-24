Apple security chief accused of offering iPads for gun permits

This is news we don’t see every day, especially when it comes to a company like Apple. Its security director, Thomas Moyer, was recently charged in Santa Clara, California. He is charged with offering bribes to officials in order to obtain permission to carry concealed weapons to company employees.

Santa Clara district attorney Jeff Rosen says Thomas Moyer offered the district captain and his deputy sheriff 200 iPads. The whole thing would be worth $ 70,000. An insane amount of money to make sure only four permits have been obtained, which are officially valued between $ 200 and $ 400. Nevertheless, the two police officers had accepted the offer. The exchange ultimately never happened as they got wind of an investigation launched by the city’s prosecutor’s office. When the indictment was formalized on November 23, 2020, the investigation began in the summer of 2019. It is not clear in the court’s announcement whether it was Thomas Moyer who offered the products directly, or if he got the idea from the two officers was suggested.

“Deputy Sheriff Sung and Captain Jensen processed CCW licenses [port d’arme dissimulé, ndlr] like goods and have found willing buyers, ”said Jeff Rosen in a statement.

On the side of Apple and Thomas Moyer’s attorney, we don’t seem to be concerned. “Tom Moyer is innocent of the charges against him. He did nothing wrong and acted with the utmost integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt that he will be acquitted at the trial, ”his lawyer told CNBC. A company spokesman also reacted and stated that all employees “behave with integrity”. After learning of the allegations, we conducted a thorough internal investigation and found no wrongdoing. “”

The indictment also provides for a California insurance magna charged with the same practices, with the same officials. For Tom Moyer’s lawyer, his client is therefore “collateral damage for this dispute”. A first hearing of the defendants is scheduled for January 11, 2021 in the courthouse in San José.