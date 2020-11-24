MacBook Pro M1 versus Intel MacBook Pro: a comparison video … inconsiderate

Surprisingly, we had to wait a few days before we had reliable comparisons between the performance of the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 and that of the 13-inch MacBook Pro under an Intel processor. The MacRumors site got to work, and the conclusions are edifying: the MacBook Pro M1 can open about fifty applications at once without rowing, while the MacBook on Proc Intel slows down terribly at the end of the sequence. Exporting a 4K video takes just 4 minutes on the MacBook Pro M1 and around ten minutes on the Intel model. Better still, the MacBook Pro M1 remained completely silent during the export, so fans of the Intel MBP got started quickly, not to mention the heat given off by the machine.

Opening many tabs in Safari leads to the same conclusions. The M1 stays in the silence of the cathedral and does not slow down. The video ends with SSD speed tests and general CPU and GPU benchmarks. And here too the Intel MacBook Pro has problems, far removed from the performance of the MacBook Pro M1.