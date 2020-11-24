Swan Song (Apple TV +): Glenn Close Joins the Cast!

Apple TV + is still battling its direct competitors Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video, but that situation could change quickly given the 5-star cast of several new productions in the pipeline. So the dramatic film Swan Song continues to draw in the glory of Hollywood if we are to believe the Deadline site. After Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Mahershala Ali (2017 Oscar for best supporting actor in the movie Moonlight), the immense Glenn Close joins the cast.

Glenn Close joins the 5-star cast of Swan Song

The interpreter of the impressive Marquise de Merteuil (Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Stephen Frears) will play the role of scientific director here. Swan Song is directed by Benjamin Cleary. We owe him the great short film Stutterer (awarded an Oscar in 2015). The film tells the story of a man who is willing to make sacrifices to improve the lives of the people he loves. A whole program …