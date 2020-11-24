Apple is still making concessions

Is the message conveyed? In a blog post to developers published on November 23, Apple again questioned the controversial 30% commission for apps in the App Store.

The tax that doesn’t work

This tax applies to all in-app purchases made by users, of which 30% goes straight into Apple’s pockets. Cupertino company justifies this amount with the quality of its business and the security of its applications. Even so, for many companies, big or little known, the pill is difficult to say goodbye to. Therefore, a showdown was started between Apple and Facebook because of this famous tax, while several companies such as Spotify, Netflix or Rakuten protested against the apple brand.

In the same category

Study: What do employees expect in the – new – working world?

The video game publisher Epic Games has now taken legal action against Apple to denounce this practice, which is also the subject of cartel investigations in several countries around the world, particularly in the United States, where Apple is based. accused of privileging companies like Amazon to the detriment of other companies.

Concessions are made for drops

However, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cupertino announced that applications that organize virtual and paid events in groups would not have to pay the 30% commission until December 2020 and has just postponed the deadline of June 30, 2021, then specified:

“Please note that Rule 3.1.3 (d) enables applications that provide real-time, face-to-face experiences between two people (e.g., student tuition, medical consultations, property tours, or fitness training)) purchase methods other than in-app Use purchase ”.

Apple also made a big announcement last week regarding its commission by allowing developers making less than $ 1 million a year to pay just 15% of the tax. This novelty will be implemented from 2021 and responds to the increasingly sharp criticism of the digital world of this practice, which is viewed as a monopoly exercised by Apple.