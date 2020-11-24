Dax is widespread: profit for the German financial center – the economy

Dax is growing. Instead of 30, 40 companies will be represented in the most important German stock index in the future, Deutsche Börse has now announced.

It is a decision in favor of investors. And that strengthens the German financial center. As a leading index, Dax is to map the local economy. With 40 values, it can do much better than with 30.

Especially since industrial groups, and therefore the old economy, still set the tone in Dax, while innovative companies were left out. With the expansion of Dax, companies such as online retailer Zalando, fragrance manufacturer and flavor Symrise and online marketplace operator Scout24 can now hope for a rise in the leading index. Then you will be in line with BMW, Daimler, BASF or Bayer. This is only logical, because it reflects the change in the economy.

Investors can diversify their risks on a larger scale

Dax expansion is also an advantage for investors. If you rely on a fund that tracks the main index, you automatically invest in more companies and spread the risk on a larger scale. In addition, only companies that have made a profit for two consecutive years will be included in the future. This makes Dax more stable. It is strange that the Wirecard scandal must have taken place first to launch this reform.

If you look at the leading indices of other countries, Germany, with its small Dax, has been attracting negative attention for a long time. 40 companies are also represented in the French leading index Cac and even 100 in the British FTSE. It was difficult to understand why a strong economic nation like Germany should focus on only 30 companies.

At another point, however, the currency exchange operators missed an opportunity with the reform. Initially, companies engaged in illicit weapons were also to be omitted. An ethical criterion that is not now included – probably out of consideration for Airbus. The group, which is on the M-Dax list, maintains launch vehicles for French nuclear weapons through a subsidiary. If the regulation remained in force, Airbus would have to leave M-Dax, which would lead to discord between Germany and France. But giving up a more ethical stock market orientation is an indictment.