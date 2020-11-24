HomePod mini: Delivery in France by 2021

If you wanted to buy a HomePod mini to have for Christmas, it’s over. Apple says it will ship the connected speaker in January 2021. This will be shown in the Apple Store online. As a reminder, the HomePod mini has been available since November 16.

Whether for the HomePod mini space gray or white, delivery will take place between January 6th and 13th, 2021. This is the case in France, Spain and Great Britain. It is similar in Germany, where Apple speaks for six to seven weeks.