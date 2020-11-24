Black Friday – Flatchr, the fast all-in-one and collaborative recruiting software for -30%!

Here and here you can find all the Black Friday deals.

Recruiters (HR, managers, executives, etc.) spend a lot of time creating, disseminating and weeding out their offers in hopes of recruiting the rare pearl! However, the war for the best profiles is raging. Businesses compete with ingenuity to get their offerings visible, and competition is fierce.

To respond to this issue, the Flatchr solution supports the profiles dedicated to recruiting to simplify the logic of capturing and managing applications and multicasting their offers to more than a hundred job sites and other job boards. . “We have developed user-friendly and collaborative software with which HR, managers, operational employees and executives can jointly recruit the talents of tomorrow. This visual simplicity also goes hand in hand with functions such as multicasting job offers, managing applications using the Kanban method, automatically sending candidate responses via email or SMS or even sharing notes on The Candidates. Flatchr also makes it possible to optimize the budgets allocated for recruitment and improve processes in order to promote talent acquisition, ”explains Valentin Konrad, CEO and co-founder.

Benefit from -30% on Flatchr offers

Features that contain specific answers for hiring SMEs and medium-sized businesses

The features of this French RIS (Recruiting Intelligent Software) have been designed to be as close as possible to the needs of recruiters within organizations whatever their field of activity (finance, retail, industrial, etc.):

– Multicasting of ads: a tool that allows you to advertise your vacancies on a wide variety of job boards with just a few clicks.

– A modern ATS: tool to manage and monitor applications to assist recruiters with profile management;

– A career website module: showcasing vacancies and highlighting a strong employer brand;

– A hunting function: a talent acquisition tool from resume databases and professional social networks;

– A lever for cooptation: The instrument aims to promote and encourage cooptation.

30% off Flatchr deals with an exclusive offer during Black Friday

When choosing tools for Black Friday week, it seemed important to us to incorporate a modern and French HR solution to make recruiting easier. We are therefore happy to offer you a 30% discount on all annual Flatchr offers for the first year (available here) from November 23rd to 30th (inclusive), namely:

The basic plan: € 412 without taxes / year instead of € 588 without taxes / year The Pro plan: € 832 without taxes / year instead of € 1,188 without taxes / year The business plan: € 1,672 without taxes / year instead of € 2,388 without taxes / year a Take advantage of -30% on Flatchr offers

As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.