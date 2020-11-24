Tomb Raider Reloaded Announced for iOS (Trailer)

It’s the surprising announcement of the day: Square Enix London and Emerald City Games have just announced the development of Tomb Raider Reloaded, a new mobile game starring Lara Croft. We owe Square Enix the excellent Lara Croft GO (App Store Link – $ 5.99 – iPhone / iPad), a lovely puzzle game disguised as an infiltration game, and we can therefore expect some to be okay (although Square Enix is ​​responsible for that too) .

The first trailer shows that we are entitled to comprehensively revised graphics and that they are probably adapted to the display capacities of less powerful smartphones. This isn’t exactly transcendent, but we’ll still be waiting for the first gameplay trailer to toss tomatoes to the creative director. We don’t know about the nature of the gameplay yet, but we can bet on free, armored in-apps given the pedigree of the Emerald City Games. The game is slated to be released next year.