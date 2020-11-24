Google is testing an AI system to help blind people jog

In cooperation with the non-profit organization Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Google has developed “Project Guideline”, an artificial intelligence-based system that is supposed to enable blind and visually impaired people to jog alone without having to resort to outside help.

In order to use this device developed by Google, visually impaired runners have to attach an Android smartphone to a strap specially developed for the occasion that runs around their waist. You also need to equip yourself with an audio headset that is itself connected to the smartphone.

Incidentally, the application adopts project guidelines. Based on Artificial Intelligence, this takes into account a previously set up circuit where a yellow conductive line has been drawn on the floor and relies on the real-time images captured by the smartphone to guide the user through his or her journey. When the application detects that its user is moving away from its conductive line, it will send audible signals to one ear or the other to realign their position. Note that the application does not need an internet connection to function and that it can take into account a number of different parameters, such as: B. Lighting and weather.

Currently in the development phase, the “project guideline” looks very promising. In the video that you can see below, we can already see this system at work with Thomas Panek, CEO of Guiding Eyes for the Blind, who went blind due to illness and a passionate jogger. For the first time since he lost his sight, he was able to walk a 5 km journey on his own without the need for a guide dog or other outside help. A promising experience that suggests the future success of the project.

Artificial intelligence at the service of people

If artificial intelligence is scary in many ways, it is important to remember that it is also used to advance medicine and make the daily lives of disabled and / or sick people easier. The project guideline is a shining example of what AI can do for humans, but it is far from the only one.

Microsoft, for example, has developed Seeing AI, an artificial intelligence that allows blind people to “see” photos or read texts. Researchers at the Universities of Arizona and North Carolina have succeeded in developing a robotic prosthesis that enables disabled people to walk in a few minutes in conjunction with artificial intelligence. Intel partnered with a Brazilian company to build wheelchairs that move with AI. So many projects and advances showing that Artificial Intelligence is an amazing technology to help people out.