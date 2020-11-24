Wire Card Questionnaire: No More Federal Contracts for EY? – Economics

A zero number for the top manager is followed by another with the auditors? Four employees of the audit firm EY (Ernst & Young) will be heard this Thursday as witnesses in the Wirecard Bundestag’s commission of inquiry. But they don’t want to. Like last Wirecard boss Markus Braun last week. Like him, the people of EY rely on the right to refuse to testify if you could accuse yourself, and on the duty of secrecy. However, Wirecard’s insolvency administrator, Michael Jaffe, released the invitee. But that’s not enough for EY, the company said.

The committee is now putting pressure. “We cannot award public contracts to a company that denies information to the public,” said SPD member Cansel Kiziltepe of Tagesspiegel. The position is also supported by the economic policy of CSU Hans Michelbach, who is the deputy chairman of the committee. He also indicated that if the committee were blocked, EY could no longer be considered a trading partner for the federal government.

“Token money certified”

“EY doesn’t seem to want to help clear up the Wirecard scandal.” But why brick walls when you think you haven’t done anything wrong, ”asks Kiziltepe. They want to know “why EY has certified banknotes up to 1.9 billion euros for years”. This is roughly the entire turnover of EY Germany.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

The notice states the level of risk of the dispute identified by the investor’s lawyers as the object of the dispute. Commerzbank and the fund company DWS, which belongs to Deutsche Bank, have already terminated their contracts with EY. The government officially still adheres to its cooperation with EY. However, the audit inspector Apas decided. Apas employees will be heard by the commission of inquiry next week.

The Committee is considering fines

Kiziltepe accuses the company “that the dubious accounts of the trustees in Asia were based on EY’s recommendations. Instead of checking, EY probably recommended it. EY must comment on this. “There are also enough topics that are not covered by the right to refuse to testify or the duty of confidentiality. The Committee is considering imposing a fine on EY employees for refusing to testify due to confidentiality. EY would have to take action against the Federal Court of Justice.