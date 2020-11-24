Extension of the lockout: will November support become December? – Economics

Friedrich Merz would have liked to see his CDU colleague Carsten Linnemann in the morning ZDF magazine on Tuesday. Financial assistance to help companies directly affected by the current lock-in is not targeted, said the chairman of the CDU / CSU for small and medium-sized enterprises.

He cited a fast food chain as an example, which could currently make a good deal with off-home sales in addition to paying off 75 percent of sales. This is overcompensated, says Linnemann. It ignores the fact that fast food chains generate a large part of their sales “on the fly” even without blocking, and this part is not reimbursed.

Nevertheless, he agreed with Merz, who started the debate in an interview with Tagesspiegel. “Turnover is the clearest measure of compensation or loss of earnings,” said the CDU presidential candidate. For example, a concert organizer makes a 5 percent profit on sales, but now pays 75 percent of monthly sales. All other self-employed people who would have to pay will also receive a refund of 75 percent of their sales.

“This is completely beyond all the damage they will suffer,” says Merz. As the blockade is likely to be extended and new financial assistance announced, the debate is now gaining in importance.

What will happen in December

The extension of the partial closure in Germany until shortly before Christmas is considered almost certain in government circles. Companies such as restaurants, cinemas, hotels and fitness studios are therefore likely to continue to be forced to close. Therefore, according to the dpa and the newspaper of the media group Funke, the federal government is also planning to extend the November aid. EUR 17 billion is to be released for this.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) said last week that it was clear to him that “financial support for the sectors directly affected will therefore also be necessary.” Exactly what it looks like is still open. However, it is a financial challenge and according to European laws, it is complicated to return 75 percent of sales in December, said Scholz.

Is November aid fair?

It is indisputable that a blanket solution, such as the payment of sales, is not always fair. “The November aid proposal is rightly criticized,” says Michael Hüther, director of the Cologne Institute for Economic Research. However, given the time pressure, there is no such thing as a “super solution”. “The temporary generosity can also be justified in view of the fact that the sectors that have now been affected since the first closure – unlike industry – have not been able to function really well,” says Hüther.

His colleague Sebastian Dullien, director of the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research, sees this in a similar way, as he likes to see it as an ideological opposite to Hüther. “November’s help may not be perfect, but it’s almost the best solution you can come up with now,” he said. In his view, it would be “economically good and also only fair to expand this support accordingly”.

Sebastian Dullien is in favor of extending November aid.

Dominika Langenmeyer, a professor at the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, criticizes the focus on sales: “Many costs are also eliminated when the company is closed.” As the short-term contribution is currently offset by support, it can also be financially better for lay off workers before sending them for part-time work. And Lars P. Feld’s economy also fears that those affected will sometimes be paid significantly more than they lacked official closure. He considers that the aim of these rules is primarily to prevent litigation.

In opposition, both the Greens and the FDP support November aid despite any irregularities.

Are there alternatives?

In an interview with Tagesspiegel, Merz mentions the yield as a basis for evaluation. Florian Toncar doesn’t think it’s practical. “After all, the monthly profit is not available and the annual profit for 2019 is not yet,” said a spokesman for the financial policy for the FDP parliamentary group. Dullien also emphasizes that compensation for lost profits is much more difficult to comply with EU law than flat-rate compensation.

Langenmeyer also argues that profits – especially for small companies – cannot be so easily determined on a monthly basis. “I would suggest using as a basis the operating surplus from the previous year, ie revenues after deducting variable costs,” he suggests instead. “Because variable costs can be saved by temporary closure.”

An alternative proposal also exists in the Greens. “From our point of view, it would be more targeted to pay entrepreneurs a salary of 1,200 euros and cover 100 percent of operating costs in the event of a complete closure,” said financial policy spokeswoman Lisa Paus of Tagesspiegel. From a purely pragmatic point of view, however, it is still possible to say about the continuation of November aid. “Now you can’t saddle new auxiliary horses, you have to ride a saddler until the end,” says Michael Hüther. “From an administrative point of view, there is no other way.”

Is money already flowing?

These are just theoretical debates for all involved, because it is not yet possible to apply for November support. “The declared goal of the federal government is to pay out the first aid of November this month,” the Ministry of Finance said when asked. The IT service provider ordered the programming of the November support application process. However, the federal government is still working to clarify the final details with the EU, which has a big say in state aid for companies. Brussels has now agreed to payments of up to four million euros per company. This makes up more than 90 percent of the companies concerned. Negotiations on higher amounts are still ongoing.

However, in the long run, additional funding is needed. For example, Hüther and Toncar are in favor of extending the loss transfer in the sense of a negative income tax. The biggest help for companies would probably be clean and simple if there were no more deadlocks.