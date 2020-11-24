TeamViewer is now compatible with Mac M1

TeamViewer update 15.12.4 is available to add support for Macs with Apple’s M1 chip. The application is thus optimized for the MacBook Air M1, the MacBook Pro M1 and the Mac mini M1. This will of course also be the case with future Apple computers.

TeamViewer is now a universal application with support for Macs with Apple’s M1 chip. Universal application means that it can run on Intel-based Macs as well as Apple Silicon Macs. The correct version starts automatically.

TeamViewer could already be run on a Mac M1. However, the utility relied on Rosetta 2, Apple’s emulation layer, to run x86 applications. Native support for new Macs provides better performance. This is also a way to reduce battery consumption as it is optimized.

For those who don’t know, TeamViewer allows remote access to another computer. You can control, manage and / or monitor another computer as long as it is connected to the internet. It’s also handy for remote repairs. The tool is free for private, non-commercial use. The license for professionals starts at € 27.90 / month.