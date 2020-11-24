Elon Musk becomes the second richest person in the world

Elon Musk has a lot to celebrate. According to the very serious Bloomberg ranking of the world’s 500 largest fortunes, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX became the second richest person in the world this Monday, November 23, 2020. With that he dethrones Bill Gates (Microsoft), who is downgraded to third place on the podium and stands behind Jeff Bezos (Amazon), who keeps his crown by a large margin.

Elon Musk flies spectacularly with Tesla

While Elon Musk was “only” in 35th place in the world’s greatest fortune in January 2020, he now occupies second place in the rankings with an estimated personal fortune of $ 127.9 billion. Enough to dethrone Bill Gates, who weighs $ 127.7 billion but is still far from enough to take the lead in the rankings now dominated by Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $ 182 billion.

Elon Musk largely owes this meteoric rise to Tesla stock price, which, according to Bloomberg, makes up three-quarters of the billionaire’s net worth. Currently, the electric vehicle company has a market capitalization of nearly $ 500 billion, after starting the year at less than $ 100 billion. A spectacular increase in particular due to the company’s excellent financial results, which seem not to have been shaken in the least by the health crisis, but also due to its imminent inclusion in the S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies on the new stock exchange. Yorker.

The billionaire’s net worth rose by $ 7.2 billion in a single day

Two facts that caused Tesla’s shares to soar on Nasdaq, the second largest stock market in the United States, and cause Musk to depreciate the value of his $ 7.2 billion estate in a single day.

Finally, note that Tesla has been the world’s most listed automaker as of July 2020. However, in terms of production, it lags far behind its competitors. For example, while Toyota plans to produce 10 million cars this year, Elon Musk’s company plans to produce “only” 500,000 units. A number that is sure to increase over the next few years, thanks in particular to the opening of the first European Gigafactory. An event that opens a promising new market for Tesla and will no doubt help grow Elon Musk’s fortune even further.