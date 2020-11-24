40 instead of 30 companies: what does Dax’s expansion mean for investors – the economy

Dax will have a broader position: From September 2021, another ten German joint stock companies will reach the top league of stock markets. The leading German stock index will then no longer have 30 but 40 members. In response to the scandal surrounding the financial company Wirecard and its alleged fraud in the balance sheet, the German stock exchange is tightening the qualitative criteria of the first stock exchange league.

Anyone who wants to be included in Dax must – and this applies immediately – be able to prove a positive operating result for the last two years. This is measured by what is known as Ebitda: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company, as the Berlin-based food supplier Delivery Hero, which makes no profits, would not make it to Dax under the new rules. However, it can remain in Dax, because the rules only apply to Dax candidates, not to companies that are already in the index.

The stock market is responding to the Wirecard scandal

In order for the Wirecard case not to recur and no Dax company to postpone the submission of business data or withdraw the annual report, audited quarterly data and annual reports are not only mandatory from March 2021, but also with consequences: Those who do not adhere to one 30-day alert period immediately and automatically from Dax.

In addition, the Exchange stipulates that another supervisory authority is required: If you want to become a member of Dax, you must assign an audit committee to the Supervisory Board to specifically review the balance sheet.

Something like Wirecard should not be repeated. Photo: dpa

A: In the future, only the market value will decide on admission. The stock exchange turnover criterion does not apply. The only thing that matters is how much the company’s value is in the eyes of investors – not how often the shares change owners. In order to ensure the tradability of investors, the basic condition for inclusion in Dax is “minimum liquidity”. The turnover of the exchange must be at least one billion euros or 20 percent of the tradable market value per year.

According to the German Securities Protection Association (DSW), the Dax 40 will better map the German economy in the future. “At the very least, this makes it difficult to create a cluster,” said DSW spokesman Jürgen Kurz. It is therefore less likely that the industry is disproportionately represented in Dax. So far, the three joint-stock cars VW, Daimler and BMW account for ten percent of the shares – in the future it will be only 7.5 percent. SAP’s dominance is also slightly limited: the software maker currently accounts for a good ten percent of Dax with a market value of a good 121 billion euros.

Which companies will grow soon

Newcomers to Dax will tend to be smaller lights. For example, Düsseldorf-based LEG Immobilien AG, one of the potential candidates, currently has a market value of just over € 6 billion, which is relevant for index membership. Hannover Re, which is also the bidder and the second largest reinsurer in Germany after Munich Re, comes to just 6.9 billion euros. This is also related to the fact that when we take into account Dax, it is not the market value as a whole that matters, but the so-called free float: shares that are not held by major investors. In Hannover Re, the share of this free float is 40 percent. Even Symrise, the second heaviest value in M-Dax after Airbus and probably a sure candidate for future Dax, has only a market value of a free float of 8.7 billion euros. At SAP, that number is 98 billion.

The fragrance maker Symrise is considered a favorite for the Dax output. Photo: dpa

According to the market capitalization ranking published by Qontigo, the index operator on the German stock exchange, at the end of October, in addition to the smells and flavors of giants Symrise, LEG Immobilien and Hannover Re, Zalando, pharmaceutical and laboratory supplier Sartorius, the world leader in chemicals trading Brenntag, a pharmaceutical supplier to Qiagen, Siemens Healthineers, possibly Siemens Energy or Knorr Bremse in Dax. Puma, Teamviewer, Kion and Bechtle could at least calculate their chances.

This would increase the share of health and medicine in Dax, and real estate would also carry a little more weight. HelloFresh, the crown winner, who is now in 40th place in terms of market value, will certainly not belong to Dax after its restructuring, regardless of its price development. Because the food supplier does not write any profits. Whether Airbus, by far the heaviest stake in M-Dax with a market value of € 70 billion (51 billion after sale), is also represented in France’s leading CAC40 index, in which Dax will be part of its reboot as a family of the 40 largest listed companies, it probably depends on how hard the corona crisis hits the group. Airbus cannot cause a loss for this.

Dax members, such as plastics maker Covestro, who are no longer among the top 30 in terms of market capitalization but are part of the Bundesliga due to their high turnover, have to worry about their place. The market value of free trade is currently only six billion euros. At the end of October, this meant 38th position.

In the future, swaying candidates will have to shake not only once but twice a year: the main inspection will take place not only in September but also in March. Fast ascent or fast entry, ie fast ascent and descent out of the tour, will still be possible

What the experts say

With the increase in membership and the abandonment of the stock market turnover criterion, Dax is moving closer to international customs, says Andreas von Brevern, a spokesman for Deutsche Börse. Even in the large Stoxx index family, only market value is decisive. Overall, Dax will bring about eight percent higher market value on the scales than before. Conversely, M-Dax, which will re-melt from 60 to 50 members, will lose a third of its value as heavy supplies grow into Dax.

The Securities Protection Association evaluates the new rules generally positively. The main index focuses even more and is a more balanced mirror of the German economy. The course suspects that Dax could get into somewhat calmer waters. Overall, however, Dax remains “eccentric”, mainly because it is the only major stock market barometer in the world that includes dividends. This visually increases its performance, but cannot be compared to the rest of the index world.

The course criticizes the consequences of medium-sized companies in Germany for M-Dax. German small-cap companies would disappear from the spotlight of some international investors and be less noticed overall, DSW predicts. As an investor, you need to consider whether investing in M-Dax would still match your investment goals due to the massive changes.

DSW does not recommend speculating on leading index rankings against targeted purchases by potential Dax candidates. Statistics showed that candidates could only benefit temporarily and that they often developed worse than other jobs after admission.

In its reform, the German stock exchange did not implement the Dax demand, which had previously provoked a controversial debate. Special ethical criteria will not play a role in the composition of Dax in the future. The stock exchange rejected a ban on companies that produce “controversial weapons” or supply them to manufacturers of these weapons. The investor protection course considers this decision to be the right one. “The stock market is a marketplace, not a political clock,” says Kurz. It should simply depict the companies that manufacture or supply legally. Investors can also check for themselves whether they want to buy such companies or not. If ethical criteria are important to you, you can now move on to a sustainable Dax, Dax 50 ESG.