New heights in the corona crisis: The Dow Jones index first over 30,000 points – economics

The Dow Jones Industrial crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time in its history on Tuesday. The world’s most famous barometer, which consists of 30 shares from large US corporations, barely crossed the known mark – the last time it was 1.37 percent to 29,997.57 points.

The selection index, simply called “Dow” in stock market jargon, crowned a month-long impressive race to catch up: Following the February outbreak of coronavirus in China, the US benchmark index fell from more than 29,000 points by more than 10,000 points or almost 40 percent in just four weeks. But in early September, these losses were offset.

The exchange rates were conducted primarily by government aid worth billions to support the US economy affected by the corona and the ultra-loose monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve.

The latest gains in the stock market, which have now pushed the Dow Jones above 30,000, were mainly due to two factors: First, the election victory of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Investors are hoping for another billion dollars for a sick economy. On the other hand, the index was led by the prospect of Covid-19 lung vaccines, which could be used soon. (DPA)