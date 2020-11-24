New nutrition report: Even young men are too fat – the economy

The coronary abdomen exacerbates the problem. The problem existed even before the lockouts, which brought people more and more to the couch this year. According to a new nutrition report published on Tuesday by the German Society for Nutrition (DGE), fewer and fewer adults have a normal weight.

Men are particularly at risk. While women gain weight as they age, overweight men are usually between the ages of 30 and 35, warns Helmut Heseker of Paderborn University. Between the ages of 18 and 65, 59.4 percent of men, but only 37.3 percent of women, are too fat.

“Women hold up better than men,” says Heseker. However, from the age of 65, women of normal weight are also in the minority among senior citizens. And the number of pregnant women who weigh too much is also increasing.

Swimming suitcases illuminate her. Body problems can also have health consequences. Photo: dpa

Too many sessions, insufficient exercise and energy-rich meals mean that people are too fat. Heseker speaks of “Stone Age genes” that ensure that excess food is stored in the body as fat. With fatal consequences: overweight and obesity can lead to diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. However, the recipe can help: more exercise, healthier food and the soda tax that the UK has introduced on sweet drinks.

The good news: The number of overweight children and young people has not increased. But it is too early to put it very clearly: at a high level, there is stagnation. Problem: Children and young people from socially disadvantaged households are two to three times more likely to be overweight and obese than children from educated families.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen in Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

More vegetables but less fruit

The nutrition report provides a comprehensive picture of people’s eating habits. After that, German citizens eat more vegetables and legumes, drink more mineral water and fruit and herbal teas. Pork is served less often, and this also applies to alcohol. But not all that glitters is gold. People buy less fruit and especially apples have fallen in favor of consumers. On average, every citizen eats 1.4 kilograms less apples a year. Fresh potatoes are also consumed less often; instead of pork, beef, veal and poultry are more common.

Contempt: German citizens are buying fewer and fewer apples. Photo: dpa

Vegan food does not lead to symptoms of deficiency

Researchers make everything clear to all parents whose children are vegan or vegetarian. Concerns that this leads to symptoms of deficiency are unfounded, a new study has shown approximately 400 children and adolescents aged six to 18 years. This also applies to the intake of vitamin B12, which was previously considered critical. “Even with a vegetarian or pure plant diet, the B12 menu was sufficient for most children,” says Markus Keller of the Institute for Alternative and Sustainable Nutrition. Vegans are even healthier because they consume less sugar, less saturated fat and a lot of fiber. But almost all children have too little: vitamin B2, iodine, calcium and vitamin D.

Vegan burger: Scientists have no worries. Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Does vitamin D also help with Covid-19?

Vitamin D is currently in its careers, as studies suggest positive effects associated with Covid-19. Jakob Linseisen, President of DGE, can understand this after evaluating many studies. A good supply of vitamin D can have a positive effect on respiratory diseases. The lower the vitamin D level, the higher the risk of respiratory infections. However, the studies evaluated by Linseisen date back to before the Crown. The epidemiologist believes that a good supply of vitamin D may not reduce the risk of infection with Covid-19, but may lead to a milder course of the disease.

Hope: Does vitamin D help with Covid-19? Photo: imago / Jochen Tack

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier. ]

Vitamin D is formed mainly through the skin. It is important to stay outside in the sun. However, in this country you can only produce vitamin D from March to October, in autumn and winter the sunlight is too low for that.

Ten to 20 percent can be consumed through the diet, especially fatty fish such as salmon or mackerel, liver, margarine and egg yolks. If you don’t have enough vitamin D, you can help yourself in another way: the dietary supplements that scientists recommend here as an exception.