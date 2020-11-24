Black Friday: Abyssale, the tool for automating the creation of banners

Here and here you can find all the Black Friday deals.

The creation of banners can quickly turn out to be a cleanup from the moment the creation has to be rejected: to A / B tests for advertising, vary the formats of the same template … time expenditure, production costs, the added value of marketing – and design teams are elsewhere!

Abyssale offers a solution that allows the automatic generation of banners to be generated automatically to save time and reduce the costs associated with their production.

“Realizing advertising or social banners is a tedious task. The creative side is only expressed when creating the first banner. Then the variations of the formats and the A / B tests are tasks in which the intervention of a designer brings little added value. That’s why we chose Abyssale to help the marketing and design teams save time setting up marketing campaigns, ”said Alessandro Stigliani, CEO of Abyssale.

30% discount with the promo code: SIECLE30

Features tailored to meet the needs of marketing, design and e-commerce professionals

Everything has been done to make the creation of banners easier:

– Automated generation of banners: Abyssale allows users to create banners from a form that they just have to fill out. The tool grinds and offers a wide range of visual elements. All you need to do is bookmark the banners that best meet your expectations so that you can save them and use them in future marketing campaigns.

– Graphics automation: the solution offers the possibility of relying on a large library of free templates or creating your own versions. Everything can be edited: logo, images, colors, etc. This functionality makes it possible to quickly obtain a large number of variations for A / B testing, to facilitate translation or, very simply, to reject a banner version in multiple formats.

– A brand preset: Abyssale allows users who want to input their graphic charter (logo, colors, fonts, etc.) to use it as the basis for creating graphics.

– Integrations for even more performance: Zapier, Integromat or Pabbly Connect enable the Abyssale API to be connected to your tools. For example, you can connect Google Sheets to the Abyssal API and create as many graphics as you want.

Abyssal prices are already extremely beneficial. For 29 € / month it is possible to do many things (unlimited generation, 1000 exportable banners and input of 5 brand presets…). We are offering you a 30% discount especially for Black Friday from Siècle Digital, available from November 23rd to 30th in code SIECLE30.

