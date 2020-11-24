Amazon and Orange rely on the native cloud with a partnership

Orange Business Services (OBS), Orange operator of digital B-to-B services, has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). These are solutions for migration, data analysis, innovation and security. Orange customers who have subscribed to AWS can access the cloud giant’s service through a single window. For customers, the number of suppliers is decreasing and this is synonymous with time savings.

“Together we deliver a proven roadmap for digital transformation, with which our customers can use the breadth and depth of AWS services to quickly develop and deploy highly secure, resilient and high-performance native cloud applications,” preaches the AWS Partnerships manager , Doug Yeum, on the deal. This partnership concerns the integration of OBS into the AWS reseller program. Orange will “offer new products and services to accelerate the transition of businesses to the cloud,” said the French company’s management. This signature should also lead to the creation of a “Cloud Center of Excellence”. Based on the Amazon cloud, this center will “coordinate the joint development of a comprehensive training and certification program for more than 3,000 experts” from OBS in the areas of cybersecurity, digital and data specifies the management of OBS. ‘Orange.

In the same category

Study: What do employees expect in the – new – working world?

“We are excited to support OBS as customers around the world, regardless of the industry, can migrate and modernize their applications to AWS,” said Doug Yeum. For Orange, this is a further step towards the native cloud, an area in which the company already excels: “Thanks to OBS’s expertise in the cloud, NowCP needed less than three months to migrate its digital trading services. to AWS […] We have reduced our infrastructure costs by 30% and at the same time activated the release of new products and new functions ”, says Christophe Gervais, technical director of NowCP, a customer company of Orange.

OBS now has more overseas clients than French, and while the parent company’s recent balance sheet shows greater progress in France than in Europe, the company does not hide its international ambitions. The French telecommunications champion has also concluded cloud partnerships with Microsoft and Google.