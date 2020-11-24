Black Friday: – 30% off Axonaut, the French CRM software that facilitates the management of VSEs and SMEs!

Here and here you can find all the Black Friday deals.

Freelancers, freelancers, VSEs, and SMEs lose valuable time managing their administrative tasks every day. Daily management in Excel spreadsheets or between a multitude of tools that are not necessarily easy to integrate is not only tedious, but also stays away from tasks with added value.

Axonaut was founded in 2017 by Nicolas Ricard and Nicolas Michel, two engineers and entrepreneurs in a medical start-up where they faced daily administrative burdens. The aim is to simplify the management of small and medium-sized French companies.

In the same category

Black Friday 2020: 13 professional tools and software at reduced prices

The goal? Help the founders and their teams to concentrate on the important things: their core business, tasks with high added value and the development of their growth!

At a competitive price in the VSE SMB market, Axonaut offers software that summarizes the information necessary to properly manage the company: sales, quotes and invoices, treasury, accounting.

We invite you to discover this French solution with an exclusive and temporary offer that you can find at the end of the article.

Take advantage of Axonaut’s Black Friday offer. Additional functions that make organizational management easier

The solution was developed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. The functions have been designed to be pragmatic and intuitive, to simplify daily tasks that detract from the growth goal: CRM: Centralize and manage all your contacts on a single platform. Automatically archive emails and access your customers’ files. Quotes and Invoices: Easily edit them and adapt them to your company’s image. Offer your customers the electronic signature of offers and documents as well as the online payment of invoices. Cash Flow: Manage your cash flow with income and expense management. You get an overview of bank movements, sales and detailed statistics. Accounting and Spending: Easily automate accounting actions All the magazines fill with your daily activity and a personalized accounting export is available! Ability to manage your own booking codes. E-Commerce: Take advantage of an online shop management tool by simply integrating a plugin in less than 5 minutes.

An exclusive and tempting offer that you can take advantage of during the week of Black Friday

In an effort to offer our readers the best tools for professionals, we thought it would be interesting to discuss with the Axonaut teams the possibility of offering significant reductions to VSEs and SMBs looking to equip themselves with a robust solution. and all-in-one simplifies managing your business!

You therefore benefit from a 30% discount on the one- and two-year subscription! Instead of paying € 29.99 / month, customers only pay € 20.99 / month. This is an exclusive Black Friday offer on Siècle Digital, available from November 23rd to 30th inclusive!

Take advantage of Axonaut’s Black Friday offer. The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.