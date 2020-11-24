Snapchat launches Spotlight to compete with TikTok

TikTok is definitely the application that will set the standard in 2020. After Instagram, it is now up to Snapchat to start a function similar to the social network made in China. It’s called Spotlight.

Private by default

The arrival of Spotlight comes as no surprise. The American company had indeed given some pointers, especially with the provision of a musical functionality in the Snapchat application. With videos up to 60 seconds long, unlike TikTok, Spotlight doesn’t allow users to leave public comments and is private by default, so creators can keep their accounts private while they are featured on the platform.

According to Snapchat, anyone can get content on Spotlight, not just influencers with a lot of followers. Videos are selected based on the number of unique views they have recorded. In addition, the social network notes that $ 1 million is shared daily between the developers who have the best videos in Spotlight. You must be over 16 years old to do this. In a blog post, Snapchat says more about how the new algorithm works:

“Our ranking algorithm examines the factors that show that people are interested in a particular snap, e.g. B: The time they spent looking at it, whether it was preferred and whether it was shared with friends. Negative factors are also taken into account, especially if the viewer did not see the film quickly. Photos that appear in Spotlight can come from Snapchatters with personal or personal accounts, or Snap Stars with public profiles and millions of followers. “

Spotlight is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France.

Standardization of platforms?

Obviously, the deployment of Spotlight is a response to the immense success of TikTok, the Chinese short video sharing application that has been downloaded more than 2 billion times. This follows the launch of Reels by Instagram last August. However, Spotlight does not accept watermarks, making it impossible to upload content previously created to TikTok.

A week ago, Twitter launched Fleets, its own story format. When social networks get in the habit of drawing inspiration from one another for their functionality, they seem to become more and more alike …