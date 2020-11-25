How AI can revolutionize marketing

AI, or Artificial Intelligence, can be useful in different areas, but especially in the world of marketing, it is possible to process a large amount of data in order to generally have better prospects and sell better. Indeed, many marketers have understood that AI is a potential asset for achieving various marketing goals in record time.

AI in a nutshell

AI for artificial intelligence refers to all concepts, theories and technologies that can imitate or complement human intelligence. The aim is to be able to create algorithms and programs that can perform the same tasks as these.

What you need to know about AI

The term AI emerged around the middle of the 20th century. However, this term practically appeared with the creation of the first computers. By using AI, people expect it to be able to argue properly, process a large amount of data, analyze models, and understand the results. The AI ​​therefore uses supervised learning to develop the programs it wants.

Machine learning and deep learning

With AI, the notions of machine learning and deep learning also emerged. Machine learning gives computers free access to data so that they can learn without human intervention. They learn and improve on their own in order to gradually acquire new capacities than originally planned. For deep learning, the idea is to use a network of artificial neurons that can solve a fairly complex problem by dividing it into successive layers.

AI and the world of marketing today

AI has revolutionized many industries. Marketing was no exception. We have to admit that this offers an infinite number of opportunities that BtoB companies should take advantage of. Communication agencies in particular use many tools with artificial intelligence to create content, analyze data or manage advertising campaigns.

Marketing automation

In the world of marketing, thanks to the automation of marketing, AI can automate actions, especially the most repetitive, as well as campaigns. The latter effectively automates campaigns as well as various actions to generate qualified leads. In fact, Marketing Automation AI studies potential behavior and enables companies to refine their visitors’ needs and profiles. It can even tell you what conversion level each prospect is at. This is crucial for adapting the measures to be taken in the context of digital marketing, for example by prioritizing the most qualified or most potential leads.

The chatbot

The chatbot is an automated electronic assistant that works as a real customer service in matters of little added value. AI can intervene in the field of conversation marketing through virtual agents. Customers and prospects can get instant, personalized, and appropriate responses, even if they may not be real people speaking to them. With this technology, contacts feel reassured. You can get expert advice and answers 7 days a week at any time of the day or night. This makes it easier for them to get more involved.

Data acquisition and processing

So much data is collected by a company on the Internet that it has become impossible for men to process it effectively. Thanks to AI, these are not only stored in large quantities, but also analyzed in order to then optimize marketing and sales campaigns. By studying information about users’ needs, their interests, and the types of products or services they are looking for, intelligent systems can achieve very precise segmentation of customers. This enables, among other things, the automatic sending of suitable e-mails to a precisely defined target segment.

AI and prediction for marketing

Thanks to machine learning and deep learning, new capacities are constantly emerging, which at the same time revolutionize current marketing. For example, predicting sales and trends is now achievable for some B2B companies.

Guess the trends

In this day and age, AI has made it possible to optimize and accelerate marketing studies to produce compelling results, be it in terms of prospecting, commercial offers, or sales. Some systems can now spot trends, especially in the fashion world. There is no reason why this should not be the case for all other sectors. Predicting trends would enable companies to better tailor their future product and service offerings in order to hope for success with their goals. This would further help them to maximize their sales results and revenue.

Predict sales

For a specific company, forecasts of future sales statistics can now be made with powerful software. It would be sufficient to rely on historical data such as the seasonality of purchases and sales results from previous years to predict future sales. Of course there are errors to be considered, but the fact remains that this type of prediction would allow minimizing costs and better managing inventory.

Given the inexorable development of innovative digital marketing tools, AI and marketing will certainly go hand in hand in the future. Intelligent systems will undoubtedly continue to revolutionize marketing. As a result, any company looking to secure a place in the marketplace will not hesitate to use the various tools and levers available or under development to differentiate themselves today and in the future.