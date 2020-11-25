Study: What are the expectations of employees in the – new

While the digital transformation has been greatly accelerated by the Covid-19 crisis since the first delivery in March 2020, Cisco conducted the survey at Censuswide to analyze the trends in this new world of work and the employees of tomorrow.

In this extensive European study, the result is clear: massive adoption (and initially forced) teleworking has disrupted habits and standards in the economy. What does this overview show between autonomy, flexibility, choice and hybridization of working methods?

Discover the perspective of Laurent Degré, President of Cisco France, who relativizes this study and analysis to highlight the key lessons.

Numbers that show a real shift in employee aspirations

If the impressive numbers in the study are numerous, the latter mainly shows the extent to which the main trends observed are anchored in reality. To name just a few interesting points, here is the extent of this paradigm shift:

Only 4% of French people surveyed had the opportunity to telework ad libitum prior to delivery in March 2020.

88% of French employees want to be able to choose between teleworking or the office in their daily work style while modulating their working hours.

55% of respondents in France say they want to keep the autonomy that was given to them during their first detention.

45% of them are satisfied to be able to integrate physical activity into their habits, a sign of a better balance between professional and personal life.

83% of French employees would make effective collaboration and communication tools a priority if they had the opportunity to be their company’s CEO for a day.

Commenting on these numbers, Laurent Degré, in his capacity as President of the technology company’s French branch, said: “In the current context, it has become imperative to promote a strategic approach to technology. Ensuring business resilience has become a critical element in bridging the digital divide created by the crisis. We are therefore facing a new challenge: adapting the work areas to hybrid applications while guaranteeing optimal security. “”

It also ties in with another study that Cisco conducted with IDC: “In addition to the employees surveyed, decision makers have also recognized the importance of establishing processes that are related to digital in general. It’s a way of working that employees expect: 93% of decision-makers believe they need to get faster, especially when it comes to teleworking. “

The success of this transition depends on technology, but also on management and trust

Digital transformation, digital adoption in general, and teleworking are not all based on technology. Among other things, this is just one equally important element: the management approach and trust between stakeholders.

“Even if we give all the tools to the workforce, it can’t work without a management approach to height.” He adds that in the context of the talent war that is going on for companies, especially in certain tight roles, “it is essential is because it becomes a criterion for the attractiveness of companies; it is a strategic imperative. This concept of choice and attractiveness is fundamental. “

The role of tech giant Cisco in the current context of accelerating corporate digital transformation

Laurent Degré reminds us that “80% of the world’s traffic is handled by Cisco equipment. Our business has always been to connect, transform and secure data. “

In order for companies to develop as quickly as necessary, Cisco relies on three main pillars, three building blocks, each of which is important:

The network architecture and the quality of service to ensure optimal connectivity, otherwise digital uses will be rejected due to malfunctions.

Tools (such as Webex, Cisco’s video conferencing service) to optimize communication quality and user travel;

A completely secure environment for product design and development as well as for subcontracting and partner management.

These 3 building blocks are the essential elements for proper use and for the employee using this set of tools to stay in an optimal environment.

How can this study be put into perspective in the context of the autumn refinement?

Although the figures presented refer to the first restriction and the period immediately following, the trend should continue in the same direction, according to the President of Cisco France: “I am still convinced that, on the contrary, these figures will not really change Trends will increase. I see no possible way back. In the first phase, companies had to equip themselves and learned a lot. Now all processes are improving and enriching each other on a technological, management and human level. “

There is no doubt that the companies that were able to use the summer of 2020 to move forward and invest in their digital transformation will be the winners of this redesign.

In addition to the analysis of the President of Cisco France, Wendy Mars, President EMEAR at Cisco also gave her position on the study in question:

“The pandemic and the rapid adoption of digital technologies are radically changing the way we work. We are therefore seeing new trends: individuals want choice and more flexibility, teams are more fragmented and corporate culture has never been more important. Collaborative technologies based on artificial intelligence, environmental sensors and advanced analytics are essential. This helps empower employees to keep teams connected and productive wherever they are, while increasing safety in the workplace. “

Laurent Degré claims: “The trend is towards hybridization and flexibility.” After a difficult first phase in the spring, which was littered with restraint or even panic, a wind of freedom is now blowing in the company: The choice is becoming a priority for employees who have found that the work can be different.

