The executive resigns based on data shared with China

In 2019, just 6 months after joining Airbnb, Sean Joyce stepped down as chief privacy officer. With good reason, the former FBI deputy director had recorded the company’s reported data sharing practices with China, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Airbnb shared private data with the Chinese government

The online accommodation booking company announced that it has shared information from some customers with the Chinese government. Telephone numbers and email addresses are therefore sent to the Chinese authorities when a user reserves accommodation on Chinese territory. Regardless of whether the traveler is a citizen of China or another country, Airbnb will share the data with the authorities as soon as they book.

Sean Joyce, the company’s former chief privacy officer, has opposed it. Indeed, he was concerned about the size that shared data might be. The FBI’s former deputy director was also against this data exchange, fearing, among other things, that it would give the Chinese government too much power and that the latter, in particular, could track down its citizens as well as the foreigners who visit the country.

The American company could end its activities in China …

After Airbnb unveiled its IPO project on Monday, it released an upstream document. This sets out various elements related to the company’s activities in China. It is therefore said: “If the regulations (for rental) change in the future, we could be forced to stop our activities in China.”

However, the suspension of these activities would be a blow to American society as China is one of the largest markets in the world. Currently, Airbnb has declined to comment.